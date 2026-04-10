Venezuela Appoints Larry Devoe as New Attorney General
Venezuela's National Assembly has appointed Larry Devoe as the new attorney general of the country. Devoe, a trusted associate of interim President Delcy Rodriguez, had been acting in the role since February, following the resignation of Tarek Saab. Previously, Devoe led the National Council of Human Rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:54 IST
The National Assembly of Venezuela has officially named Larry Devoe as the country's new attorney general, affirming his appointment on Thursday.
Devoe, aged 46, is a close associate of interim President Delcy Rodriguez and steps into the role following the February resignation of his predecessor, Tarek Saab.
His prior position was as the head of the National Council of Human Rights, which underscores his experience in governance and human rights issues.