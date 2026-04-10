Left Menu

Venezuela Appoints Larry Devoe as New Attorney General

Venezuela's National Assembly has appointed Larry Devoe as the new attorney general of the country. Devoe, a trusted associate of interim President Delcy Rodriguez, had been acting in the role since February, following the resignation of Tarek Saab. Previously, Devoe led the National Council of Human Rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:54 IST
Venezuela Appoints Larry Devoe as New Attorney General

The National Assembly of Venezuela has officially named Larry Devoe as the country's new attorney general, affirming his appointment on Thursday.

Devoe, aged 46, is a close associate of interim President Delcy Rodriguez and steps into the role following the February resignation of his predecessor, Tarek Saab.

His prior position was as the head of the National Council of Human Rights, which underscores his experience in governance and human rights issues.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Prediction: Oil Flow Set to Surge

Trump's Bold Prediction: Oil Flow Set to Surge

 Global
2
EU Diplomat Urges Truce in Lebanon Tensions

EU Diplomat Urges Truce in Lebanon Tensions

 Global
3
Britain's Strategic Counter: Thwarting Russian Submarine Surveillance

Britain's Strategic Counter: Thwarting Russian Submarine Surveillance

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as New CDC Vaccine Advisory Charter is Unveiled

Controversy Erupts as New CDC Vaccine Advisory Charter is Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026