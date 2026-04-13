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Unveiling the Conspiracy: External Elements Behind IMT-Manesar Protests

Recent unrest in IMT-Manesar over salary hikes was allegedly orchestrated by external anti-social elements. Gurugram Police arrested six instigators who incited workers to riot, vandalize, and set fires. Thousands protested peacefully initially, but on April 9, violence erupted, prompting police intervention and numerous arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:39 IST
Unveiling the Conspiracy: External Elements Behind IMT-Manesar Protests
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The recent protests in IMT-Manesar over salary hikes were not as spontaneous as they appeared. According to Gurugram Police, these events were part of a larger, orchestrated conspiracy. On Monday, six individuals, alleged to be the chief instigators, were taken into custody.

Investigations revealed that these six accused, who were not employed by any local companies, were responsible for inciting workers to resort to violence. Their actions included orchestrating vandalism, arson, and stone-pelting during the strikes. These protests, which started peacefully, took a violent turn on April 9.

Thousands had gathered outside companies to demand pay raises. Police intervened to restore order, arresting 55 workers in total. Detailed investigations, mobile phone evidence, and WhatsApp chats have uncovered the extent of the conspiracy, leading to ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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