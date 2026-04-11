Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on Caste Panchayat Diktats

In a landmark judgment, the Rajasthan High Court has struck a decisive blow against the extrajudicial powers of caste and khap panchayats, declaring their rulings unconstitutional.

Justice Farjand Ali emphasized this as a pressing social issue and called for a formal state policy to handle social boycott cases effectively.

The court recommended a legislative framework to criminalize social boycott, drawing parallels with Maharashtra's existing law, and set a 90-day investigation timeline for social ostracism cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)