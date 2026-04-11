Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on Caste Panchayat Diktats
The Rajasthan High Court has ruled against caste and khap panchayats' extrajudicial rulings, stating they are unconstitutional and erode the rule of law. Justice Farjand Ali urged the government to develop a clear policy and SOPs to address social boycotts while suggesting the need for a legal framework akin to the Maharashtra Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark judgment, the Rajasthan High Court has struck a decisive blow against the extrajudicial powers of caste and khap panchayats, declaring their rulings unconstitutional.
Justice Farjand Ali emphasized this as a pressing social issue and called for a formal state policy to handle social boycott cases effectively.
The court recommended a legislative framework to criminalize social boycott, drawing parallels with Maharashtra's existing law, and set a 90-day investigation timeline for social ostracism cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)