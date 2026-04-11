Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate: 14 Arrested

In a significant operation, Delhi Police have dismantled a cyber fraud syndicate responsible for supplying mule bank accounts and apprehended 14 individuals from multiple locations. The arrests followed an in-depth analysis of suspicious bank accounts related to ongoing fraud cases.

According to a senior police officer, the group facilitated fraudsters involved in fake investment schemes and online job scams by providing them with bank accounts, SIM cards, and ATM cards. These resources were crucial for laundering the illicit proceeds, which were then funneled through a gaming application to obscure the transactions.

The investigation uncovered that the syndicate used social media platforms to entice individuals with promises of commissions for opening or supplying bank accounts. A significant operational hub was discovered in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. The police recovered Rs 79,000 in cash, 28 mobile phones, 17 passbooks, three laptops, and 23 ATM cards. Efforts to identify the mastermind and further connections continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)