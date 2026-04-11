Shockwaves in Muzaffarpur: Tragic Case of Minor Assault Uncovered

In a harrowing incident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a 10-year-old girl was reportedly raped by two men. Police sources revealed that the attack was facilitated by two women who lured the girl to another location, where the crime took place on Friday night.

Town SDPO, Suresh Kumar, informed the media that the Mithanpura police promptly responded to the information about the alleged assault. Three women have been apprehended, and efforts are being made to arrest the main suspects involved in the crime.

The victim is currently undergoing medical treatment at Shree Krishna Medical College and Hospital. An FSL team has investigated the crime scene, and further probes are underway to bring justice in this disturbing case.