Left Menu

Tension Rises in West Bengal as Crude Bomb Explodes on School Rooftop

A crude bomb exploded on a school rooftop in Nadia district, West Bengal, causing concern during election season. No casualties occurred, but political parties exchanged accusations. An investigation is underway while the Election Commission inspected the site. West Bengal's elections occur in two phases, April 23 and 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:31 IST
Tension Rises in West Bengal as Crude Bomb Explodes on School Rooftop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant incident unfolded in Nadia district, West Bengal, as a crude bomb detonated on the rooftop of a school building. The blast, which occurred after students had left post-examination, caused no casualties.

The police reported that teachers discovered the explosion aftermath, with another unexploded device found nearby. Authorities, including Kalyani's Sub-Divisional Officer and the Election Commission's observer, are actively investigating the situation.

Political tensions flared as the TMC accused BJP of orchestrating unrest ahead of the elections, while the BJP countered the allegations, putting the blame on the ruling party. The state is set for election phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalin's 'Saffron Lies' Attack: A Call for Progressive Tamil Nadu

Stalin's 'Saffron Lies' Attack: A Call for Progressive Tamil Nadu

 India
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions

 United States
3
Stalin's Rallying Call: Choose Progress Over 'Saffron Lies'

Stalin's Rallying Call: Choose Progress Over 'Saffron Lies'

 India
4
Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua

Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026