Tension Rises in West Bengal as Crude Bomb Explodes on School Rooftop

A significant incident unfolded in Nadia district, West Bengal, as a crude bomb detonated on the rooftop of a school building. The blast, which occurred after students had left post-examination, caused no casualties.

The police reported that teachers discovered the explosion aftermath, with another unexploded device found nearby. Authorities, including Kalyani's Sub-Divisional Officer and the Election Commission's observer, are actively investigating the situation.

Political tensions flared as the TMC accused BJP of orchestrating unrest ahead of the elections, while the BJP countered the allegations, putting the blame on the ruling party. The state is set for election phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)