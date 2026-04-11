Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

In a significant judicial development, a court has mandated the filing of an FIR against ex-IPS officer Lokeshwar Singh. The directive is in response to serious allegations leveled by RTI activist Laxmi Datt Joshi, who has accused Singh of stripping and assaulting him in connection with a sewage-related complaint.

Joshi reported that he experienced a brutal beating at the hands of Singh and other police personnel following his grievance over sewage overflow affecting Police Lines' family quarters. Despite multiple attempts, his complaint remained unregistered by local police, prompting legal intervention.

The State Police Complaints Authority found Singh guilty in December 2025, demanding state action. Singh, a 2014 IPS batch officer, left his position for a UN role in late October. Authorities await an official court order to proceed with necessary actions.