Left Menu

Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

A court has directed the registration of an FIR against former IPS officer Lokeshwar Singh. The order follows allegations by RTI activist Laxmi Datt Joshi, who claims he was stripped and beaten over a sewage grievance. Singh resigned last year for a UN position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:12 IST
Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial development, a court has mandated the filing of an FIR against ex-IPS officer Lokeshwar Singh. The directive is in response to serious allegations leveled by RTI activist Laxmi Datt Joshi, who has accused Singh of stripping and assaulting him in connection with a sewage-related complaint.

Joshi reported that he experienced a brutal beating at the hands of Singh and other police personnel following his grievance over sewage overflow affecting Police Lines' family quarters. Despite multiple attempts, his complaint remained unregistered by local police, prompting legal intervention.

The State Police Complaints Authority found Singh guilty in December 2025, demanding state action. Singh, a 2014 IPS batch officer, left his position for a UN role in late October. Authorities await an official court order to proceed with necessary actions.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Capitals' Turbulent Innings: Overton's Unyielding Spell

Delhi Capitals' Turbulent Innings: Overton's Unyielding Spell

 India
2
Golden Triumph: Indian Women's Archery Team Shines at World Cup

Golden Triumph: Indian Women's Archery Team Shines at World Cup

 Mexico
3
Elderly Businessman Duped in Rs 15 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Elderly Businessman Duped in Rs 15 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Scam

 India
4
Highway Collision Unveils Smuggling Operation

Highway Collision Unveils Smuggling Operation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026