Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Life of Teacher in Palghar

A tragic incident unfolded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway as a 40-year-old school teacher lost her life in Palghar district. Sweedal Gomes was crossing the road near Shirsad Naka on her way to a Zilla Parishad school when a speeding lorry hit her on Saturday morning.

Authorities report that Gomes, a resident of the Vasai area, was killed instantly. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid and instead fled the scene, leaving a community in shock and grieving the loss.

Police from the Mandovi station quickly responded, transferring the victim's body to a government hospital for post-mortem procedures. A case has been filed against the unidentified driver, as law enforcement continues the search for the individual responsible for this devastating accident.