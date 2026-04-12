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Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Life of Teacher in Palghar

A 40-year-old school teacher, Sweedal Gomes, was fatally struck by a lorry while crossing the road on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The lorry driver fled the scene. Police are investigating and seeking the driver's identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:41 IST
Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Life of Teacher in Palghar
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  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway as a 40-year-old school teacher lost her life in Palghar district. Sweedal Gomes was crossing the road near Shirsad Naka on her way to a Zilla Parishad school when a speeding lorry hit her on Saturday morning.

Authorities report that Gomes, a resident of the Vasai area, was killed instantly. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid and instead fled the scene, leaving a community in shock and grieving the loss.

Police from the Mandovi station quickly responded, transferring the victim's body to a government hospital for post-mortem procedures. A case has been filed against the unidentified driver, as law enforcement continues the search for the individual responsible for this devastating accident.

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