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Farewell to the Melody Queen: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Legacy

Asha Bhosle, India's iconic singer, passed away at 92. Known for her versatility, she delivered over 12,000 songs in various genres. Her career spanned eight decades, charming fans across generations. Bhosle's impact reached across languages, marking her as a cherished voice internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:59 IST
Farewell to the Melody Queen: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Legacy
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Bhosle, the renowned Indian singing legend, passed away at the age of 92, doctors confirmed. The singer succumbed to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted for a chest infection and exhaustion. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, informed the public through a media post.

Throughout her illustrious career spanning more than eight decades, Bhosle garnered fame for her unmatched versatility, delivering timeless songs ranging from soul-stirring romantic tunes to energetic pop numbers. Among her most cherished hits are classics such as 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', 'In Ankhon Ki Masti', and 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja.'

Bhosle's influence extended beyond Bollywood, with an impressive catalog of over 12,000 songs recorded in various Indian languages. She became the melodious voice behind leading actresses across multiple film generations. Her recent 90th birthday was celebrated with a vibrant concert in Dubai, marking yet another milestone in her storied legacy.

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