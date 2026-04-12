Hungary's Crossroads: East or West?

Hungarians are at a historical juncture as they prepare to cast their votes in a landmark election this Sunday. The opposition Tisza party, expected to emerge victorious, offers a choice between Eastern and Western alignments, according to party leader Peter Magyar.

Magyar highlighted the importance of voter participation in the parliamentary election, which is predicted to see a record turnout. He stressed that it's crucial for every vote to count, reflecting the significance of this electoral moment.

The Tisza party leader also called for vigilance, advising voters to report any irregularities during the polling process. Emphasizing the severity of the matter, Magyar described election fraud as a grave crime, underscoring the need for transparency and fairness in the election.