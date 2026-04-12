Empowering Women: The Push for the Women's Reservation Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, emphasizing its necessity for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections to include a women's quota.

In a letter to leading parliamentarians, Modi urged unity to pass key amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam during an upcoming special assembly session.

The Act, amending the Constitution in 2023, proposes increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women, aiming to bolster female representation in the political arena by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)