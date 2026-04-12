Kharge Urges Modi for Post-Election Deliberation on Women's Quota Law
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring it 'impossible' to discuss the women's quota law without details on delimitation. Kharge urges for an all-party meeting post-state elections. His letter highlights concerns over rushing the law for political gain instead of genuine empowerment.
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Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that any productive discussion on the women's quota law is unlikely without key details on delimitation.
Kharge has called for an all-party meeting to occur after ongoing state elections, urging for transparency and comprehensive deliberation on the women's reservation law, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.
He pointed out the perceived urgency in the government's push during election season, suggesting it's for political mileage rather than genuine empowerment, and stressed the importance of inclusive dialogue post-elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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