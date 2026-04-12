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Controversy Erupts Over Kayamkulam Accident Aftermath

A woman, injured in an accident, alleges sexual harassment by a man while being taken to a hospital in Kayamkulam. The accused, Sinil Sabad, is under investigation. The victim claims investigative failures by police, prompting State Police Chief intervention. A comprehensive internal probe is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:10 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Kayamkulam Accident Aftermath
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered following accusations of sexual harassment involving a woman injured in an accident, police stated.

The incident allegedly took place while the victim was in transit to a hospital in Kayamkulam, suffering injuries from a vehicle accident.

The accused, Sinil Sabad, a local trader, has been named based on the victim's complaint. The case has raised concerns over police procedural lapses, demanding attention from top law enforcement officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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