Controversy Erupts Over Kayamkulam Accident Aftermath

A case has been registered following accusations of sexual harassment involving a woman injured in an accident, police stated.

The incident allegedly took place while the victim was in transit to a hospital in Kayamkulam, suffering injuries from a vehicle accident.

The accused, Sinil Sabad, a local trader, has been named based on the victim's complaint. The case has raised concerns over police procedural lapses, demanding attention from top law enforcement officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)