Left Menu

Luxury Car Scandal: Gym Trainer's Grand Illusion

A gym trainer in Jaipur, Mohammad Ashraf Khan, was arrested for allegedly selling stolen luxury vehicles. Acting on a tip-off, police recovered two brand-new cars, a Hyundai Creta and a Mahindra Scorpio-N, both stolen from Delhi. Khan, who used the cars to lure and impress clients, acquired them from Shakeel, a known Jaipur resident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:04 IST
Luxury Car Scandal: Gym Trainer's Grand Illusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gym trainer in Jaipur, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Khan, found himself in legal trouble after his arrest for allegedly distributing stolen luxury cars on demand.

The police caught Khan in Jaipur's Jhotwara, recovering two brand-new vehicles, a Hyundai Creta and a Mahindra Scorpio-N, stolen from Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.

Acting on a tip-off, a coordinated police operation between Jaipur and Delhi uncovered Khan's connections to Shakeel, a resident allegedly supplying the stolen cars. Khan used these vehicles to impress clients, offering them at remarkably low prices.

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Showdown Looms at Augusta: McIlroy and Young Command the Spotlight

Thrilling Showdown Looms at Augusta: McIlroy and Young Command the Spotlight

 United States
2
Easter Truce Shattered: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

Easter Truce Shattered: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

 Global
3
The Battle for Bengal: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Change

The Battle for Bengal: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Change

 India
4
Tourism on the Rise: J&K Issues Record Building Permissions Amid Crackdown on Illegal Constructions

Tourism on the Rise: J&K Issues Record Building Permissions Amid Crackdown o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026