Luxury Car Scandal: Gym Trainer's Grand Illusion
A gym trainer in Jaipur, Mohammad Ashraf Khan, was arrested for allegedly selling stolen luxury vehicles. Acting on a tip-off, police recovered two brand-new cars, a Hyundai Creta and a Mahindra Scorpio-N, both stolen from Delhi. Khan, who used the cars to lure and impress clients, acquired them from Shakeel, a known Jaipur resident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:04 IST
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A gym trainer in Jaipur, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Khan, found himself in legal trouble after his arrest for allegedly distributing stolen luxury cars on demand.
The police caught Khan in Jaipur's Jhotwara, recovering two brand-new vehicles, a Hyundai Creta and a Mahindra Scorpio-N, stolen from Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.
Acting on a tip-off, a coordinated police operation between Jaipur and Delhi uncovered Khan's connections to Shakeel, a resident allegedly supplying the stolen cars. Khan used these vehicles to impress clients, offering them at remarkably low prices.