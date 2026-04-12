Cyber Fraud Chaos: Insider Arrest in Bold Bank Scam
Irshad Malik, a 35-year-old bank employee, was arrested for facilitating cyber fraud by opening a fraudulent bank account using forged documents. This account, linked to a larger scam, was used to withdraw Rs 88,000 from a police officer's account. Four others have been arrested earlier.
- Country:
- India
A private bank employee has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud racket, which he facilitated by opening a bank account with forged documents, authorities reported on Sunday.
Irshad Malik, a resident of Ghaziabad, is accused of using his position at the bank to aid fraudsters in siphoning off money through a specious account. The case, registered in Dwarka last month, arose after a police officer reported an unauthorized debit of Rs 88,000 from his account. Investigators discovered the funds were funneled to an account opened in the name of a non-existent firm, using falsified documents of another individual.
Evidence revealed that Malik engaged with accomplice Harjinder, who convinced him to facilitate such accounts for a commission. Facing the heat from law enforcement, Malik admitted to his role in the operation during his interrogation. The racket involved multiple victims, deceived by social media job and investment fraud schemes. Four co-conspirators have been apprehended earlier this year.
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