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Tragic Death in Ranchi: 16-Year-Old Beaten at Official's Residence

Three individuals have been arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl, who had been working as a domestic help. She was found with multiple injuries, suggesting she was beaten to death. Police have detained an official, her brother, and their driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:30 IST
Tragic Death in Ranchi: 16-Year-Old Beaten at Official's Residence
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Three individuals were apprehended in Ranchi, Jharkhand, following the death of a 16-year-old girl who allegedly succumbed to multiple injuries at an official's residence.

The incident was uncovered when the accused official, her brother, and their driver transported the girl's body to her family in Burmu block, prompting police involvement.

Initial investigations labeled the brother's role as suspicious, while the driver's involvement appears minor. The girl's demise was initially attributed to a fall, but injury evidence suggests otherwise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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