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Retired Police Officers Rally Against Misconduct in Panna

Retired police officers demand action against cops following alleged misconduct towards 82-year-old ex-DSP Bharat Singh Chauhan in Panna, Madhya Pradesh. Chauhan and his wife were arrested in a seatbelt dispute, sparking calls for punishment. The retired officers will submit a memorandum to senior police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:52 IST
Retired Police Officers Rally Against Misconduct in Panna
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  • Country:
  • India

In Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, a controversy has erupted following allegations of police misconduct towards 82-year-old retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Singh Chauhan. Chauhan and his wife were reportedly arrested by officers from the Madla police station over a seatbelt dispute.

According to Girish Subedar, secretary of the Retired Gazetted Police Officers Association, the incident involved alleged misbehavior by serving officers, accused of arresting the couple under the Arms Act. The case, brought to public attention by the association, involved the couple's court appearance seven hours after their midday arrest, resulting in their release on bail.

Nearly three dozen retired officers plan to submit a formal memorandum demanding accountability from higher police authorities. The Panna Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu acknowledges the right to protest, mentioning that the incident was captured on a body-worn camera and is accessible for public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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