Retired Police Officers Rally Against Misconduct in Panna

In Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, a controversy has erupted following allegations of police misconduct towards 82-year-old retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Singh Chauhan. Chauhan and his wife were reportedly arrested by officers from the Madla police station over a seatbelt dispute.

According to Girish Subedar, secretary of the Retired Gazetted Police Officers Association, the incident involved alleged misbehavior by serving officers, accused of arresting the couple under the Arms Act. The case, brought to public attention by the association, involved the couple's court appearance seven hours after their midday arrest, resulting in their release on bail.

Nearly three dozen retired officers plan to submit a formal memorandum demanding accountability from higher police authorities. The Panna Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu acknowledges the right to protest, mentioning that the incident was captured on a body-worn camera and is accessible for public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)