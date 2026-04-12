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Football Match Dispute Turns Deadly: Attempted Murder Investigation Launched

A nine-member gang purportedly attempted to murder three youths by crashing into their car following a prior dispute during a football match. Authorities have opened an investigation and registered a case of attempted murder. The victims, all from Nattukal, were hospitalized after their vehicle overturned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:49 IST
Football Match Dispute Turns Deadly: Attempted Murder Investigation Launched
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A potentially fatal altercation has sparked significant police action in Perinthalmanna, where a nine-member gang allegedly sought to murder three young men. The incident transpired after a violent disruption during a football match escalated into a dangerous pursuit on local roads.

The confrontation culminated in a deliberate ramming event on Saturday, causing the victims' car to overturn. Authorities have since registered a case of attempted murder against the gang, led by a local named Rashid. CCTV footage corroborated claims of the accused vehicle's intentional assault.

The assailants remain at large, as police intensify efforts to apprehend them. Investigations highlight a pre-existing conflict dating back two months, suggesting the attack was premeditated following the unresolved match dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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