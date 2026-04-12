Tensions Rise in Ramban After Alleged Cow Vigilante Attack
A 25-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district went missing after being allegedly assaulted by cow vigilantes. Tanveer Ahmad Chopan is believed to have fallen into a stream after the attack. The incident has ignited outrage, prompting local officials to commence investigations and review CCTV footage.
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In an alarming incident that has sparked fear and outrage, a 25-year-old man was reported missing from the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir after an alleged attack by unidentified cow vigilantes. Local authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation following the troubling events.
The victim, Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, was reportedly traveling in a Tata Mobile vehicle with a domesticated animal when he was chased and brutalized by the assailants. Witnesses claim that Chopan was forced into a stream, intensifying the urgency of the rescue efforts led by police and volunteers.
Multiple political figures, including National Conference MLA Sajad Shaheen, have condemned the act and demanded swift justice. With tensions high, local protests have been scheduled as authorities scrutinize CCTV footage and initiate a thorough examination of events to ensure accountability and restore peace in the region.