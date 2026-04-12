Iran's Strategic Goodwill Paves Way for U.S. Negotiation Progress
Iran has demonstrated goodwill in negotiations with the United States, resulting in positive progress, according to the country's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. He emphasized that recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump will not deter Iran and stressed that Iran will respond based on the U.S. approach—either in confrontation or logic.
Iran's efforts to display goodwill in talks with the United States have led to tangible progress in negotiations, according to top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. His comments were broadcasted by state media on Sunday, highlighting the country's diplomatic efforts.
Despite recent escalatory rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, Qalibaf asserted that these threats would not impact Iran's resolve. He reaffirmed Iran's readiness to match any potential conflict with an equal response.
Moreover, Qalibaf emphasized a readiness to engage logically if the U.S. presents reasoned proposals, underscoring a balanced approach to ongoing negotiations.
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