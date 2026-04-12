Left Menu

Iran's Strategic Goodwill Paves Way for U.S. Negotiation Progress

Iran has demonstrated goodwill in negotiations with the United States, resulting in positive progress, according to the country's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. He emphasized that recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump will not deter Iran and stressed that Iran will respond based on the U.S. approach—either in confrontation or logic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:43 IST
Iran's Strategic Goodwill Paves Way for U.S. Negotiation Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's efforts to display goodwill in talks with the United States have led to tangible progress in negotiations, according to top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. His comments were broadcasted by state media on Sunday, highlighting the country's diplomatic efforts.

Despite recent escalatory rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, Qalibaf asserted that these threats would not impact Iran's resolve. He reaffirmed Iran's readiness to match any potential conflict with an equal response.

Moreover, Qalibaf emphasized a readiness to engage logically if the U.S. presents reasoned proposals, underscoring a balanced approach to ongoing negotiations.

TRENDING

1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in IPL match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in IPL match.

 Global
2
Tragic Airstrike at Jilli Market: Over 200 Feared Dead

Tragic Airstrike at Jilli Market: Over 200 Feared Dead

 Global
3
Allegations of Forced Conversion Rock UP - Woman Arrested

Allegations of Forced Conversion Rock UP - Woman Arrested

 India
4
Bengaluru Blaze Past Mumbai with a Dazzling Display

Bengaluru Blaze Past Mumbai with a Dazzling Display

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026