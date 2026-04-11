Stalin's Rallying Call: Choose Progress Over 'Saffron Lies'
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP-led center at an election rally, accusing them of 'saffron lies'. He championed Tamil Nadu's economic achievements and unveiled new policies under 'Dravidian Model 2.0'. Stalin urged voters to support the DMK-led alliance for continued 'pro-people' governance.
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During a fervent election rally in Tiruppatur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led central government's narrative, labeling it as 'saffron lies'—a deceit even beyond 'blatant lies'.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu's economic prowess, Stalin enumerated the state's top-ranking achievements in industrial production and textile exports, while announcing ambitious welfare schemes under 'Dravidian Model 2.0'. This includes the 'Illatharasi' scheme, providing coupons to women, and doubling the Women's Entitlement Amount.
He urged voters to reject the state's political opposition, painting a choice between continued progress under the DMK-led alliance and the 'jungle rule' attributed to BJP-led states like Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. Stalin's address aimed to bolster support for alliance candidates in key constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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