Elderly Arson: Car Set Ablaze Outside Doctor's Residence

An incident unfolded in Gandhi Nagar as an elderly man reportedly set a car ablaze outside a doctor's home on Monday morning. Authorities identified the suspect as Chelappan, aged 85, a former employee of the household.

The Kottayam Fire Station was alerted around 8:10 am about the car fire. Firefighters responded swiftly, declaring that Chelappan used petrol to ignite the vehicle and subsequently suffered burn injuries.

While the fire was brought under control in 45 minutes, Chelappan was transferred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment. Local law enforcement in Gandhi Nagar is actively probing the incident. They await a formal complaint from the doctor to proceed with legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)