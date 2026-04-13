Left Menu

Elderly Arson: Car Set Ablaze Outside Doctor's Residence

An 85-year-old man, Chelappan, allegedly set a car on fire at a doctor's residence in Gandhi Nagar. The incident resulted in Chelappan sustaining burn injuries. The fire was extinguished in 45 minutes. The police are investigating the motive behind this act and are waiting for a formal complaint from the doctor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:19 IST
Elderly Arson: Car Set Ablaze Outside Doctor's Residence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident unfolded in Gandhi Nagar as an elderly man reportedly set a car ablaze outside a doctor's home on Monday morning. Authorities identified the suspect as Chelappan, aged 85, a former employee of the household.

The Kottayam Fire Station was alerted around 8:10 am about the car fire. Firefighters responded swiftly, declaring that Chelappan used petrol to ignite the vehicle and subsequently suffered burn injuries.

While the fire was brought under control in 45 minutes, Chelappan was transferred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment. Local law enforcement in Gandhi Nagar is actively probing the incident. They await a formal complaint from the doctor to proceed with legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Calls for Peace in the Strait of Hormuz

ASEAN Calls for Peace in the Strait of Hormuz

 Indonesia
2
Doctor's Dual Identity on Wheels: Flip Number Plate Scam Uncovered

Doctor's Dual Identity on Wheels: Flip Number Plate Scam Uncovered

 India
3
China's Economic Momentum Faces Mid-Year Slowdown Amid Middle East Tensions

China's Economic Momentum Faces Mid-Year Slowdown Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Noida Unrest: Police Hunt for Provocateurs Amid Violent Factory Workers' Protest

Noida Unrest: Police Hunt for Provocateurs Amid Violent Factory Workers' Pro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026