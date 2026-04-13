Telangana Proposes Amendments to Strengthen Fire Safety
The Telangana government is seeking public input on draft amendments to the Fire Services Act, 1999. These amendments aim to enhance fire prevention and safety measures by streamlining procedures and improving regulation. The public can submit feedback until May 13 via email or physical submission.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government unveiled draft amendments to the Fire Services Act, 1999, aiming to bolster fire safety measures across the state. A senior official confirmed that the draft has been publicly posted for feedback.
The initiative seeks transparency and public involvement as suggestions are invited from stakeholders alongside the general public. Vikram Singh Mann, Director General of the Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency, and Civil Defence Department, emphasized the importance of this participatory approach in a press release.
The proposed changes target improved fire prevention, streamlined No Objection Certificate (NOC) procedures, and enhanced regulatory accountability. Interested parties can review documents and submit their feedback through the department's website or physical copies until the May 13 deadline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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