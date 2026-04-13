Tragic Loss: PhD Student's Alleged Suicide Sparks Investigation

In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old PhD student in Pune allegedly committed suicide at her home, reportedly due to harassment by her research guide, according to police reports on Monday.

The accused, who works as an assistant director at the Botanical Survey of India's Koregaon Park office, has been apprehended. Police revealed that the woman allegedly hanged herself at her residence in Chinchwad on Saturday.

A suicide note claimed inappropriate behavior and harassment by her guide, prompting authorities to charge him with abetment of suicide. The woman had been working on her doctorate in Botany since August 2025 under the accused's supervision.