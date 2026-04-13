Juvenile Vendetta: Shocking Knife Attack in East Delhi

In a troubling incident in East Delhi, a minor boy was stabbed by four juveniles in the Mayur Vihar area. Police were alerted to the attack when they received information from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Sunday night.

The victim and his friend were ambushed by the suspects around 8:30 pm. Despite the assault, the boy was able to reach medical help, and he is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Preliminary investigations suggest the stabbing was due to an old enmity. All four juveniles involved have been apprehended, and police are working to uncover the exact motive. The case underscores ongoing concerns about youth violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)