Maharashtra's Controversial Web: Chakankar Family Under Scrutiny

Pratibha Chakankar, the sister of former NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, faced police questioning on Monday regarding the alleged misuse of her bank accounts by the accused Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman.

Kharat, arrested for serious crimes including land grabbing and rape, reportedly used multiple accounts, including Pratibha's, to conduct extensive illegal financial transactions.

Rupali Chakankar stepped down from her roles last month amid growing controversy over her links to Kharat, vehemently denying any involvement in his criminal activities.