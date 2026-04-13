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Maharashtra's Controversial Web: Chakankar Family Under Scrutiny

Pratibha Chakankar, sister of former Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar, was questioned by Ahilyanagar police over the use of her bank account by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. Kharat is involved in cases of land grabbing, financial irregularities, and other crimes, including rape allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:07 IST
Maharashtra's Controversial Web: Chakankar Family Under Scrutiny
Rupali Chakankar
  • Country:
  • India

Pratibha Chakankar, the sister of former NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, faced police questioning on Monday regarding the alleged misuse of her bank accounts by the accused Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman.

Kharat, arrested for serious crimes including land grabbing and rape, reportedly used multiple accounts, including Pratibha's, to conduct extensive illegal financial transactions.

Rupali Chakankar stepped down from her roles last month amid growing controversy over her links to Kharat, vehemently denying any involvement in his criminal activities.

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