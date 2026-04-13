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Tragic Discovery in Anantnag: Mysterious Deaths Unfold

The bodies of Muntasir Shafi Lone and a suspected minor girl, who went missing two weeks earlier, were found in an abandoned house in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities are investigating various angles, including suicide, and a forensic team is involved to gather further evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:17 IST
Tragic Discovery in Anantnag: Mysterious Deaths Unfold
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  • Country:
  • India

In a grim revelation on Monday, officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district reported the discovery of two bodies under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Muntasir Shafi Lone and a suspected minor girl, were reported missing two weeks ago. Their bodies were found in a semi-decomposed state in an abandoned house in Kamad, Dialgam.

A forensic team has been dispatched to the scene to collect evidence, and police are probing multiple angles, including the possibility of suicide, as they work to determine the cause of death.

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