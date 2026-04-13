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Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

The Supreme Court is reviewing a plea to adopt fingerprint and iris biometric identification at polling stations to combat duplicate and ghost voting. This petition aims to enhance voter verification, following successful implementation in other sectors, by ensuring only legitimate votes are counted in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:20 IST
Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre, the Election Commission, and other parties on implementing biometric identification systems at polling stations. This plea, aimed at preventing duplicate voting, suggests the use of fingerprint and iris recognition, a measure already successful in banking and welfare schemes across India.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized that this plea doesn't apply to upcoming state assembly elections but could be considered for future parliamentary and state elections. Notices have been served to relevant authorities, requiring their input on this proposal, which offers a robust solution to electoral fraud.

The petition, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, highlights the inadequacies in the current voter identification process, pointing to errors and potential for fraud. Introducing biometric systems could uphold electoral integrity, ensuring each citizen casts a unique vote, and creating real-time verification records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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