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Supreme Court Takes Ghaziabad Police to Task Over Delayed FIR in Tragic Child Case

The Supreme Court criticized Ghaziabad police for delays in filing an FIR and investigating a rape-murder case involving a four-year-old. The court has directed hospitals accused of denying treatment to respond. A bench noted procedural delays and sought further details, emphasizing the need for timely justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:55 IST
Supreme Court Takes Ghaziabad Police to Task Over Delayed FIR in Tragic Child Case
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The Supreme Court on Monday sharply criticized the Ghaziabad police for their delay in lodging an FIR and conducting an investigation in the rape and murder case of a four-year-old girl. Chief Justice Surya Kant, accompanied by Justice Joymalya Bagchi, highlighted the police's 'reluctance' in handling the case.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati disclosed that a charge sheet was filed under enhanced POCSO sections. The apex court insisted that the charge sheet be shared with the victim's family and instructed hospitals accused of treatment denial to submit affidavits. The court underscored the importance of timely medical intervention which could have saved the child's life.

Despite the prosecution's focus on the accused, concerns were raised about procedural integrity and the need for a potential SIT or CBI probe. The court condemned the initial lack of FIR regarding the rape and pledged to oversee the matter, with further review pending next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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