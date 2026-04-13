Umar Khalid Seeks Supreme Court Bail Review Amid 2020 Delhi Riots Allegations

Student activist Umar Khalid is urging the Supreme Court to reconsider a decision that denied him bail regarding the 2020 Delhi riots. The riots, occurring in February 2020, led to 53 fatalities and over 700 injuries. Khalid's review petition, backed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, requests an open-court hearing for a fair reevaluation.

Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria will review the petition in chambers, in line with the Supreme Court's procedures for handling review petitions to correct potential legal errors. Previously, the court had rejected bail for Khalid and Sharjeel Imam but granted it to five others, emphasizing the distinct roles involved in the alleged conspiracy.

The court underscored the significance of liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution while balancing community security and trial integrity. Khalid and Imam are accused of having a central role in orchestrating the riots, with the prosecution citing their strategic planning and direction. Their strong opposition stems, in part, from assertions that the riots were a calculated attack on India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)