Entire conspiracy by BJP was to remain permanently in power by using women's reservation: Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:13 IST
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- India
Entire conspiracy by BJP was to remain permanently in power by using women's reservation: Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Priyanka
- Gandhi
- Vadra
- BJP
- conspiracy
- politics
- reservation
- gender
- equity
- India
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