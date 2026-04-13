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Murder Mystique: The Fairoz Pathan Case Unfolds

Nine men have been arrested following the murder of Youth Congress leader Fairoz Pathan. The crime, driven by personal disputes, occurred at Pathan's home. Police investigation continues, leveraging eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage, as suspects remain in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharwad | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:09 IST
Murder Mystique: The Fairoz Pathan Case Unfolds
murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, nine men have been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of 32-year-old Youth Congress leader Fairoz Pathan. The assailants breached his residence in a daring attack, leaving residents of Malapur in shock.

Police Commissioner N Shashikumar revealed that Pathan was assaulted between 9:30 and 10 PM. Despite eyewitness accounts, suspect identities remain uncertain, prompting a Test Identification Parade. Initial investigations suggest a deep-seated personal feud was the catalyst, with the accused having harassed Pathan prior to the fatal incident.

CCTV footage has provided vital leads, as police continue to gather crucial witness statements and explore all angles of the case. The suspects, now in judicial custody, were meticulously tracked before the attack, who stealthily planned to strike when Pathan was vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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