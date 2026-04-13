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TCS Faces Serious Allegations of Misconduct at Nashik Branch

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran addressed serious allegations at TCS Nashik involving sexual harassment and forced conversion. A senior executive-led investigation is in progress. TCS reinforced its zero-tolerance policy against misconduct. Police have arrested seven individuals amid the ongoing probe, including a female HR manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:02 IST
TCS Faces Serious Allegations of Misconduct at Nashik Branch
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Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed deep concern over troubling allegations at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik, emphasizing a commitment to thorough investigation. Chandrasekaran highlighted serious claims regarding sexual harassment and forced religious conversion made by eight female employees at the Nashik branch.

To address these grave accusations, the company initiated a comprehensive probe under the supervision of TCS' Chief Operating Officer, Arathi Subramanian. The investigation aims to uncover the facts and hold accountable those responsible for such unethical conduct. The company reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance against any misconduct.

In response to the complaints, local authorities have arrested seven individuals, including a female HR manager, after the employees accused senior colleagues of harassment and negligence by the HR department. With ongoing cooperation in police investigations, TCS has suspended involved staff, maintaining its commitment to the safety and well-being of its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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