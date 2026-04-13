Supreme Court Upholds Strict Adherence to EWS Certificate Validity in Recruitment

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea from candidates seeking EWS reservation benefits in a Uttar Pradesh recruitment process, citing their failure to provide valid income certificates.

With a bench led by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Prasanna B Varale, the court backed the Allahabad High Court's decision.

The candidates' incorrect certificates, often due to being issued too early or for the wrong period, led to their exclusion from a recruitment drive aiming to fill over 9,000 health worker posts in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)