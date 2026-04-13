Supreme Court Upholds Strict Adherence to EWS Certificate Validity in Recruitment
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the rejection of EWS reservation claims due to invalid income certificates in an Uttar Pradesh recruitment process. The candidates lacked valid certificates for the necessary financial year, preventing their inclusion in the final selection list for female health workers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:25 IST
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The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea from candidates seeking EWS reservation benefits in a Uttar Pradesh recruitment process, citing their failure to provide valid income certificates.
With a bench led by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Prasanna B Varale, the court backed the Allahabad High Court's decision.
The candidates' incorrect certificates, often due to being issued too early or for the wrong period, led to their exclusion from a recruitment drive aiming to fill over 9,000 health worker posts in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)