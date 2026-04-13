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Doctor and E-Mitra Operator Arrested for Rape and Blackmail

In Ajmer, a government doctor and an e-mitra operator have been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a minor. The doctor, Dr Kailash Kumar, and the operator, Khushal Chauhan, allegedly threatened the victim with obscene images to exploit her further. Both face charges under the BNS and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:33 IST
Doctor and E-Mitra Operator Arrested for Rape and Blackmail
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A shocking incident has emerged from Ajmer, where authorities have arrested two individuals, including a government doctor, for allegedly raping and blackmailing a minor girl. The arrested include Dr. Kailash Kumar, 32, a resident doctor at Janana Hospital, and Khushal Chauhan, 30, an e-mitra center operator.

The victim reported to have initially visited the hospital for a family member's delivery in January, was reportedly contacted by the doctor thereafter under false pretenses. According to police, the doctor lured her to his flat, where he allegedly raped her and produced compromising video material to maintain control over her.

Further investigations revealed that the e-mitra operator, Chauhan, intercepted this material and allegedly blackmailed the victim, eventually leading her to a hotel where she alleges he committed further assault. Both men have been detained under relevant legal sections, including the BNS and POCSO Act, as confirmed by Deputy SP Shivam Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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