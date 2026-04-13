Delhi Police Cracks Down on Hashim Baba Gang Associates

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully apprehended two associates linked with the infamous Hashim Baba gang. Among the accused is an elusive shooter charged in a murder case. Confirmed by an official statement on Monday, the suspects have been named as Shadab Ahmad, known as Shadab Chappal, aged 28, and Mohammad Adi, 24, both hailing from Jafarabad.

Shadab Ahmad, identified as a notorious shooter within the gang and related to jailed gangster Suhail alias Chappal, had evaded capture for two years. He was arrested on April 11 in northeast Delhi's Gadi Mendu area, close to the Signature Bridge. A loaded semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges were seized from him. He is linked to a 2024 murder case at Seelampur police station.

Mohammad Adi, another gang affiliate, was detained separately on April 3. Reports suggest his involvement in extortion activities under orders from imprisoned gang leaders Asad and Danish alias Malli. The police recovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol and six cartridges from Adi. Investigations continue as law enforcement intensifies measures against criminal gangs in the region.