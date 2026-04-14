Controversy Erupts Over BBMB Amendments Threatening Haryana's Interests

Tensions are mounting as Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda lambasts the Central government's recent amendments to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules, labeling them as 'anti-Haryana.'

Originally established when Haryana separated from Punjab in 1966, the rules ensured specific protections for Haryana's interests. Criticism centers on the shift that now allows states beyond Punjab and Haryana to hold significant positions on the board, igniting fears over dilution of regional control.

Punjab's political factions have also criticized the amendment, arguing that it undermines both states' roles in managing Bhakra resources. These developments have sparked heightened concern over water rights and job allocation, with many pointing fingers at the state's BJP governance for inadequate representation on these crucial issues.