Push for Women's Empowerment: Naidu Urges Support for Reservation Amendments
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, appeals to political entities and MPs to back amendments to the Women's Reservation Act. He highlights the importance of women's participation in governance and the historic significance of the bill aimed at offering one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday called on state political parties and members of Parliament to support amendments to the Women's Reservation Act.
Naidu emphasized the need to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of providing one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.
Reservations for women in lawmaking bodies, set for implementation in the 2029 elections, mark a historic step for Indian democracy and women's empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Milestone: Women Empowerment through Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam
India's New Consumer Craze: House Help at a Dollar an Hour
India's Trade Policy Under Global Spotlight
Dr B R Ambedkar's Vision: A Beacon for India's Inclusive Progress
India's Quantum Leap: Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility Launched