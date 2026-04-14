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Constitutional Amendments Raise Federalism Concerns in India

Left leaders express alarm over proposed constitutional amendments on women's reservation and delimitation, fearing threats to India's federalism and political equilibrium. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) warns these bills could reallocate power away from southern states. The amendments are under scrutiny as Parliament prepares for a special session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:48 IST
Constitutional Amendments Raise Federalism Concerns in India
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Concerns are mounting among leftist politicians over proposed constitutional amendments relating to women's reservation and delimitation in India. Prominent leaders warn these changes could disrupt the nation's federal structure.

John Brittas, a Rajya Sabha leader from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), highlighted the severe repercussions of the bills. He emphasized that the proposed amendments threaten to undermine political representation in southern states, which have effectively managed population control. Brittas criticized the government's lack of dialogue with the opposition, asserting that assurances of equal seat increases are absent in the draft legislation.

Dipankar Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation added that the amendments, soon to be discussed in a special parliamentary session, might indicate new union territories. The legislation includes bills for women's reservation and delimitation, potentially impacting the federal balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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