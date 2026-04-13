Noida Unrest: Police Crackdown on External Agitators in Worker Protests

In a recent escalation of tensions in Noida, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Rajeev Krishna, has issued a stern warning against external elements inciting violence amid worker protests. The police are intensifying their monitoring and outreach efforts to ensure a swift return to normalcy in the region.

During a video conference, Krishna directed officers to exercise restraint while maintaining engagement with the protestors. Despite attempted negotiations, protests turned violent with incidents of arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting reported from the city's industrial sectors. The unrest has disrupted traffic, stranding many commuters.

Authorities have traced the unrest to 'provocative' and 'external' influences, with steps being taken to identify and prosecute the instigators. Traffic diversions are in place, and a strong legal stance is being encouraged to prevent further violence. The police stress the importance of dialogue to resolve the conflict peacefully.