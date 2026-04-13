Noida Unrest: Police Crackdown on External Agitators in Worker Protests
Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna warned of strict measures against 'provocative' elements in Noida worker protests. The police are actively monitoring and engaging with workers, while ensuring law and order. Authorities are focusing on dialogue and legal actions to manage the situation effectively.
- Country:
- India
In a recent escalation of tensions in Noida, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Rajeev Krishna, has issued a stern warning against external elements inciting violence amid worker protests. The police are intensifying their monitoring and outreach efforts to ensure a swift return to normalcy in the region.
During a video conference, Krishna directed officers to exercise restraint while maintaining engagement with the protestors. Despite attempted negotiations, protests turned violent with incidents of arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting reported from the city's industrial sectors. The unrest has disrupted traffic, stranding many commuters.
Authorities have traced the unrest to 'provocative' and 'external' influences, with steps being taken to identify and prosecute the instigators. Traffic diversions are in place, and a strong legal stance is being encouraged to prevent further violence. The police stress the importance of dialogue to resolve the conflict peacefully.
ALSO READ
Noida Unrest: Wage Protests Spark Chaos and Political Backlash
UP govt forms high-powered panel to address Noida unrest, 'vested interests': Officials.
Uttar Pradesh's Labor Reforms: CM Adityanath's Bold Stance Amid Noida Unrest
Noida Unrest: Police Hunt for Provocateurs Amid Violent Factory Workers' Protest
Jammu and Kashmir Encounter Sparks Debate on Law and Order Governance