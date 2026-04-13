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Tragic Murder in Mandi: Arrests Made Amid Calls for Justice

A 19-year-old girl, Siya Guleria, was murdered by having her throat slit in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The suspect, a 36-year-old man, was apprehended by locals. Governor Kavinder Gupta condemned the brutal act, urging decisive action and an investigation into any drug-related angles. Further inquiries continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:55 IST
Tragic Murder in Mandi: Arrests Made Amid Calls for Justice
  • Country:
  • India

A violent incident unfolded in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, where a 19-year-old girl, Siya Guleria, was murdered in a shocking daylight attack. Police reported that two unidentified assailants intercepted her on her way to college, slitting her throat before fleeing the scene.

Prompt action by local villagers led to the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect found hiding nearby, along with the murder weapon. Tensions escalated as the community demanded severe punishment for the accused, whom police took into custody, assuring justice would be served. Governor Kavinder Gupta condemned the act as 'heinous and deeply disturbing,' urging swift law enforcement action.

Authorities are probing into allegations of the suspect's involvement in drug activities. Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, emphasized the community's concerns over poor road conditions, complicating the victim's safe commute. Forensic teams have collected evidence, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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