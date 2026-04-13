Unrest in Noida: A Conspiracy Unveiled?

The recent surge of violence during workers' protests in Noida has been branded a 'well-planned conspiracy' by Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar. In a striking statement, the minister noted potential connections to Pakistan, coinciding with recent terror-related arrests in the area, highlighting a broader scheme to destabilize the region.

Protests by factory workers demanding increased wages escalated into chaos, disrupting key areas such as Phase-2, Sector 60, Sector 62, and Sector 84 in Noida. Vehicles were set ablaze and property vandalized, prompting traffic turmoil across major routes. The minister suggested the unrest might have been orchestrated to disrupt Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's event in Muzaffarnagar.

Rajbhar called on workers to dismiss misinformation, maintaining peace as authorities pursue investigations. He emphasized the government's dedication to labor welfare, assuring that dialogue remains pivotal. With senior officials in Noida addressing grievances, the police and paramilitary forces work diligently to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)