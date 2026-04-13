SA Secures Record R890bn Investment, Targets R3 Trillion Growth

South Africa has secured a record R890 billion in investment pledges at the sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC), signalling renewed confidence in the country’s economic recovery and long-term growth prospects.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his weekly address to the nation, described the milestone as a turning point following years of economic strain marked by slow growth, state capture, and persistent load shedding.

“The success of the sixth South Africa Investment Conference… reflects renewed confidence in our economy,” Ramaphosa said, noting that the achievement comes amid ongoing efforts to rebuild and stabilise the country’s economic foundations.

Domestic Firms Drive Investment Momentum

A standout feature of the 2026 conference was the strong participation of South African companies, with domestic investors leading the investment drive.

“The decision by domestic firms to accelerate or reaffirm investment in their own country is a measure of confidence,” the President said.

He added that local investors—who have a deep understanding of the country’s operating environment—are sending a powerful signal to global markets that South Africa is regaining stability and is “ripe for investment.”

Broad-Based Investment Across Key Sectors

The R890 billion in commitments spans a wide range of sectors aligned with government’s economic priorities. These include traditional industries such as mining and beneficiation, agro-processing, and tourism, alongside emerging sectors like renewable energy, the green economy, and digital technologies.

Officials say this diversified investment pipeline is critical to driving inclusive growth, boosting industrial capacity, and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

Ambitious R3 Trillion Target

Building on the momentum of the conference, the government has now set an ambitious goal to mobilise R3 trillion in investments over the next five years.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that achieving this target will require stronger domestic participation and closer collaboration between government, business, and other stakeholders.

“The outcomes… have encouraged us to set our sights even higher,” he said, emphasising the importance of sustained investment momentum.

Reforms to Strengthen Investor Confidence

The President stressed that structural reforms remain central to unlocking further investment. Key focus areas include addressing long-standing challenges in electricity supply, water infrastructure, and logistics—critical bottlenecks that have historically constrained growth.

“Investments cannot be realised under conditions of policy uncertainty,” Ramaphosa said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to accelerating reforms and improving the ease of doing business.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to combat corruption, curb extortion at construction sites, and dismantle illicit economic activities—measures aimed at creating a safer and more predictable investment environment.

Infrastructure as a Growth Catalyst

A major pillar of the investment strategy is the government’s infrastructure build programme, with R1 trillion earmarked for large-scale projects over the next three years.

This investment is expected to stimulate economic activity, improve service delivery, and unlock new opportunities across sectors, particularly in energy, transport, and water systems.

Global Outreach and Investment Promotion

Ramaphosa noted that the government’s investment drive extends beyond conferences, with ongoing international engagements aimed at attracting capital and expanding trade partnerships.

These include structured business forums during state visits and targeted one-on-one meetings with investors, ensuring sustained engagement with global markets.

Signs of Economic Recovery

The President pointed to early signs of economic improvement, including rising investor confidence and increasing job creation. He said South Africa is positioning itself to benefit from global technological shifts, which could further accelerate growth.

“Our economy is starting to pick up pace… This bodes well for faster growth and greater investment,” he said.

Confidence in Achieving Targets

Despite scepticism in some quarters, Ramaphosa expressed confidence that the R3 trillion investment target is achievable, provided the current momentum is maintained.

“Drawing on the efforts of all South Africans, there is no reason why we cannot achieve it,” he said.

As South Africa looks to rebuild and expand its economy, the record-breaking investment pledges mark a significant step forward—signalling renewed optimism and a coordinated push toward long-term economic resilience and growth.