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Cabinet Extends PMGSY-III Till 2028 with ₹83,977 Crore Outlay to Accelerate Rural Connectivity and Economic Growth

The scheme is aligned with the government’s broader vision of inclusive development and “Viksit Bharat 2047”, aiming to bridge the rural-urban divide and ensure equitable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:22 IST
Cabinet Extends PMGSY-III Till 2028 with ₹83,977 Crore Outlay to Accelerate Rural Connectivity and Economic Growth
PMGSY-III primarily focuses on the consolidation and upgradation of Through Routes and Major Rural Links, which are essential for improving connectivity between villages and growth centres. Image Credit: ChatGPT
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In a major push to strengthen rural infrastructure and boost economic development, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III) beyond March 2025, extending the scheme’s implementation timeline till March 2028 with an enhanced outlay of ₹83,977 crore.

The decision is aimed at ensuring the completion of critical rural road networks that connect habitations to key economic and social infrastructure, including Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools, and healthcare facilities.

Focus on Strengthening Rural Linkages

PMGSY-III primarily focuses on the consolidation and upgradation of Through Routes and Major Rural Links, which are essential for improving connectivity between villages and growth centres. The extension is expected to accelerate the completion of pending projects and maximize the scheme’s socio-economic impact.

The Cabinet also approved several key operational measures to streamline execution and address bottlenecks.

Key Decisions Approved

  • Extension of project timelines:

    • Till March 2028 for roads and bridges in plain areas and roads in hilly regions

    • Till March 2029 for bridges in hilly areas

  • Projects sanctioned before 31 March 2025 but not yet awarded can now proceed to tendering and execution

  • Approval for 161 Long Span Bridges (LSBs), with an estimated cost of ₹961 crore, to be sanctioned and implemented along already approved road alignments

  • Revision of total scheme outlay from ₹80,250 crore to ₹83,977 crore, reflecting increased investment to ensure timely completion

Boost to Rural Economy and Market Access

The extended scheme is expected to deliver significant economic benefits by improving rural connectivity—long recognized as a critical driver of growth.

Enhanced road networks will:

  • Improve access to agricultural markets, enabling farmers to secure better prices

  • Reduce transportation costs and travel time for goods and services

  • Strengthen supply chains for both farm and non-farm products

Officials note that better connectivity will also stimulate rural trade and support the growth of small enterprises.

Improved Access to Education and Healthcare

Beyond economic gains, the initiative is set to improve access to essential services. Upgraded road infrastructure will make it easier for rural populations—particularly in remote and hilly regions—to reach schools, hospitals, and other critical facilities.

This is expected to:

  • Increase school attendance rates

  • Improve emergency healthcare access

  • Strengthen service delivery in underserved areas

Employment Generation and Inclusive Growth

The continuation of PMGSY-III will also generate substantial employment opportunities. Construction activities are expected to create direct jobs, while improved connectivity will enable indirect employment through expanded economic activity in rural areas.

The scheme is aligned with the government’s broader vision of inclusive development and “Viksit Bharat 2047”, aiming to bridge the rural-urban divide and ensure equitable growth.

A Strategic Step Toward Rural Transformation

With rural infrastructure playing a pivotal role in India’s development trajectory, the Cabinet’s decision signals a renewed commitment to completing critical connectivity projects and unlocking the economic potential of rural regions.

As implementation accelerates, PMGSY-III is expected to remain a cornerstone programme in transforming India’s rural landscape—linking villages not just by roads, but to opportunity, services, and sustainable growth.

 

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