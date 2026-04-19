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Delhi Drug Bust: Unraveling the MDMA Syndicate

Delhi Police have dismantled a drug trafficking network in west Delhi, arresting four individuals, including two Nigerians, and seizing MDMA worth approximately Rs 1 crore. The syndicate was allegedly involved in drug distribution and an escort service to mask their illegal operations. Investigations into broader interconnections are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:14 IST
Delhi Drug Bust: Unraveling the MDMA Syndicate
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Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking network in west Delhi, officials revealed on Sunday.

Four individuals, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested, with MDMA valued at around Rs 1 crore seized. The arrested include locals Gurmeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar alias Vicky, along with Nigerian nationals Mancabo David and Emeka Emmanuel alias Peter.

Authorities disclosed that Gurmeet Singh was identified as the kingpin in this operation, targeting MDMA distribution across Delhi-NCR. The group also allegedly ran an escort service as a cover for their drug business. The police are investigating further to uncover interstate and international connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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