TMC snatching reservation of OBCs, trying to provide it to Muslims: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Medinipur.
PTI | Medinipur | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:18 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC snatching reservation of OBCs, trying to provide it to Muslims: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Medinipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- reservation
- OBCs
- TMC
- Muslims
- Bengal
- Medinipur
- poll rally
- Prime Minister
- allocation debate
- elections
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