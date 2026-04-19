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Statue Vandalism Sparks Protests and Traffic Chaos

A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalized in Loni, causing a sit-in protest that disrupted traffic on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway. Police detained suspects and ordered a new statue. Authorities are assessing CCTV footage to identify the culprits, while efforts to maintain law and order continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:13 IST
Statue Vandalism Sparks Protests and Traffic Chaos
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A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalized in Loni, prompting a sit-in protest that disrupted traffic on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway. Police reported the incident, which occurred late Saturday night near Indrapuri Colony, and have detained several suspects for questioning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari confirmed that a new statue has been ordered and that CCTV footage is being examined to identify those responsible. "Strict action will be taken against those found involved," Tiwari stated.

The vandalism triggered a protest by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) activists, blocking traffic on the busy highway. Local authorities, including Loni Municipality Chairperson Ranjita Dhama, have expressed support for the demonstration, demanding tough measures against the perpetrators. Police have since brought the situation under control, maintaining efforts to uphold law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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