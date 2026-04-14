DRDO to Showcase Missiles, Radars at Mega Defence Expo in Bihar

In a major outreach initiative aimed at showcasing India’s growing defence capabilities and indigenous technological strength, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will host a mega exhibition in Motihari from April 15 to 18, 2026.

The exhibition, to be held at Mahatma Gandhi Prekshagrih, will be inaugurated by Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, Shri Radha Mohan Singh. The event is themed “Shanti, Satya Aur Vigyan Ka Sangam – Surakshit Aur Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ki Aur”, reflecting India’s vision of combining peace, truth, and science to build a secure and self-reliant nation.

Showcasing India’s Defence Strength

The exhibition will feature an extensive display of DRDO’s cutting-edge technologies, advanced systems, and indigenous innovations that underpin India’s push for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) in defence.

Visitors will get a rare opportunity to witness models and demonstrations of some of India’s most advanced defence platforms, including:

Missile Systems: BrahMos, Prithvi, Akash Surface-to-Air Missile, Akash-NG launcher, Pralay missile, NAG Anti-Tank Guided Missile, Man Portable ATGM (MPATGM), and Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile

Air & Surveillance Systems: Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, Uttam AESA Radar, drone detection radar

Artillery & Combat Platforms: Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), Main Battle Tank Arjun Mk-I & II, Indian Light Tank (ILT), Mounted Gun System (MGS)

Naval & Materials Technology: Naval steel innovations, composite armour for Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP)

Aerospace & Engine Development: Rapid prototype and spatial reality display of the Kaveri engine

CBRN & Protection Systems: Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) detection and protection systems, Automatic Chemical Agent Detection and Alarm (ACADA), Chemical Agent Monitor (CAM), NBC Suit Mk-V, blast protection suits, ballistic helmets

Specialised Equipment: Modular bridging systems, holographic sights, water purification systems, and advanced soldier gear

Driving Self-Reliance in Defence

Officials say the exhibition reflects India’s rapid progress in defence indigenisation, with DRDO playing a central role in developing strategic technologies across land, air, sea, and space domains.

From advanced missile systems to next-generation radars and protective gear, the display highlights how India is reducing dependence on imports while building a robust domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Beyond showcasing hardware, the event is designed as a public engagement platform—particularly targeting students and young innovators. By bringing advanced defence technologies closer to citizens, DRDO aims to spark interest in science, engineering, and national security.

Experts believe such exhibitions play a crucial role in building awareness about India’s technological capabilities and encouraging youth to contribute to the country’s research and innovation ecosystem.

Bridging Science and Society

The theme of the exhibition underscores a broader objective: connecting scientific advancement with national development and public understanding. By opening its technologies to wider audiences, DRDO is also reinforcing transparency and confidence in India’s defence preparedness.

As India continues to invest heavily in indigenous defence production and research, the Motihari exhibition is expected to serve as both a showcase of achievements and a statement of intent—highlighting the country’s ambition to emerge as a global leader in defence technology.

Tags: DRDO, defence exhibition India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, BrahMos missile, Akash missile, Kaveri engine, defence technology, Bihar Motihari, Indian military innovation, indigenous defence