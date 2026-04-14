Left Menu

GTRI Calls for Cap on Testing Charges to Boost MSME Imports

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) is urging the government to set a cap on testing charges for industrial products. The high costs linked to the Quality Control Orders are burdening MSMEs and making imports unfeasible. Large importers spread costs, but MSMEs face financial pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:05 IST
GTRI Calls for Cap on Testing Charges to Boost MSME Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Trade Research Initiative has suggested that the government implement a cap on testing charges for industrial products. The high testing costs, enforced by the quality control orders, are creating financial pressure on manufacturers and small importers.

The current policy is prompting concerns that MSMEs could be driven out, leaving a market dominated by large importers. Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, indicated that while larger firms can distribute these costs over numerous imports, smaller businesses face significant barriers.

GTRI emphasizes that continuous high certification costs are jeopardizing the 'Make in India' program, as domestic manufacturers depend on importing specialized inputs and machinery not produced locally. They recommend recognizing foreign laboratory reports and conducting impact assessments on new regulations.

TRENDING

1
GTRI Calls for Cap on Testing Charges to Boost MSME Imports

GTRI Calls for Cap on Testing Charges to Boost MSME Imports

 India
2
South Korea's Strategic Pivot Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

South Korea's Strategic Pivot Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

 Global
3
Loni: From Mythical Landmark to World's Most Polluted City

Loni: From Mythical Landmark to World's Most Polluted City

 India
4
Court Convicts Man for False Marriage Promise and Repeated Rape

Court Convicts Man for False Marriage Promise and Repeated Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026