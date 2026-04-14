GTRI Calls for Cap on Testing Charges to Boost MSME Imports

The Global Trade Research Initiative has suggested that the government implement a cap on testing charges for industrial products. The high testing costs, enforced by the quality control orders, are creating financial pressure on manufacturers and small importers.

The current policy is prompting concerns that MSMEs could be driven out, leaving a market dominated by large importers. Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, indicated that while larger firms can distribute these costs over numerous imports, smaller businesses face significant barriers.

GTRI emphasizes that continuous high certification costs are jeopardizing the 'Make in India' program, as domestic manufacturers depend on importing specialized inputs and machinery not produced locally. They recommend recognizing foreign laboratory reports and conducting impact assessments on new regulations.