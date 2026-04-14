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Prakash Ambedkar Demands Transparency in Justice Badar Committee Report

Prakash Ambedkar has called for the Justice Badar committee’s report on sub-classification within Scheduled Castes to be made public. He argues the report may favor already progressed communities and emphasizes the necessity of a scientific study to prevent social tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:11 IST
Prakash Ambedkar Demands Transparency in Justice Badar Committee Report
  • Country:
  • India

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar has raised concerns over the Justice Badar committee's report on sub-classification within Scheduled Castes, stating it may consolidate communities that have already progressed, potentially to the detriment of others.

Speaking at a press conference, Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. B R Ambedkar, urged the Maharashtra government to publish the report. He stressed the need for transparency, questioning whether the committee consulted all stakeholders and based its findings on a scientific study.

Ambedkar suggested the committee should have enlisted the expertise of renowned institutions such as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the Statistical Survey of India, and recommended Maharashtra take note of the comprehensive study conducted by the Karnataka government.

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